Bernard P. McMahon Sr. rites PROCTOR — The graveside service for Bernard Patrick McMahon Sr., 94, who died Aug. 3, 2019, was held Friday, Aug. 9, in Evergreen Cemetery, Pittsford. Military honors were provided by American Legion Post #31 Color Guard with Jim Mills, chaplain, offering prayers. Ron Fairbanks presented the flag. Jim Mills sounded taps. Memorial contributions may be made to Proctor Fish and Game Club, P.O. Box 624, Proctor, VT 05765-0624. Arrangements are by Barnard Funeral Home.
