Bernard Patrick McMahon PROCTOR — Bernard Patrick McMahon, Sr., 94, of Proctor, died August 3, 2019. He was born March 31, 1925, in Rutland, the son of William C. and Gladys (Wright) McMahon. He married Mary Louise Sanderson on August 25, 1952 and they made their home in Proctor with their three sons, Bernard Jr., Burt and Marty. He enlisted in the US Navy during WWII where he served on the USS General H.W. Butner. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Mr. McMahon began his auto mechanic career at Killington Motors and then worked for 27 years as the head auto mechanic for Carris Reels, retiring in 1990. Bernard had a love for the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. His love for hunting and fishing was passed down to his three sons, grandsons and great grandsons. He was the vice president of the Proctor Fish and Game Club for many years. He was a member of American Legion Post #31. Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Mary; his sons, Burt McMahon (Laurie) of Center Rutland and Marty McMahon (Cindy) of Chittenden; two sisters, Betty Mylott of Rutland and Lorraine Czinder of Michigan; two brothers, Charlie McMahon of Rutland Town and David McMahon of Hydeville; six grandchildren, Andrea Sweat (Dennis) of Pittsford, Keith McMahon of Swanton, Nick McMahon (Kelly) of Pittsford, Courtney Clark (Chris) of Pittsford, Justin McMahon and his fiancée Sarah Baker of North Clarendon, Michael McMahon of Dover, NH; six great-grandchildren, Kirkland Disorda, Ethan McMahon, Morgan and Brooke McMahon, Aiden and Teaghan Clark. He is predeceased by a son, Bernard P. McMahon, Jr, brothers Robert McMahon and Clarence McMahon, and sisters Charlotte McMahon, Eleanor LaPlante and Mary Ellen Carlson. Calling hours will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Aldous Funeral Home in Pittsford, VT. A private burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, Pittsford, VT. Arrangements are under the care of Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Proctor Fish and Game Club, P.O. Box 624, Proctor, VT 05765-0624.
