Bernard Perley "Pete" Gale MIDDLEBURY — Bernard Perley “Pete” Gale, 76, died Jan. 24, 2019, at Deltona Health Care Nursing Home. He was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Rutland, the son of Bernard C. and Kathryn (Scarborough) Gale. He graduated in 1960 from Middlebury High School. Mr. Gale served in the U.S. Army, from 1960 to 1963, stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. He was a heavy equipment operator and worked building the New York State Northway for over five years. He later was employed for 33 years driving truck for Carris Reels. He was a member of American Legion Post #27 in Middlebury and Lee Masonic Lodge. Mr. Gale enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. Survivors include his wife, Linda Lorraine (Forrest) Gale, whom he married March 4, 1977, in Middlebury; a daughter, Kimberly Berthiaume, of Middlebury; two sons Brenton and Jody Gale, both of Hubbardton; a brother, Raymond Gale, of Salisbury; three grandchildren; an aunt, uncle, nephew and several cousins. He was predeceased by a sister, Bonita “Bonnie” Gale. Burial with military honors will be at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Cancer Society, Vermont Division, P.O. Box 1460, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements are under the direction of Miller and Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
