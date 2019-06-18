Bernard "Pete" Gale rites MIDDLEBURY — The graveside service for Bernard "Pete" Gale, 76, who died Jan. 24, 2019, was held Saturday, June 15, in Pine Hill Cemetery in Brandon. Family and friends shared in the service. Lee Masonic Lodge conducted a Masonic service. Brandon American Legion Post #55 accorded military honors, led by Chaplain Burt Reynolds. Paul Scott sounded taps. The Vermont National Guard presented the American flag to the widow. A reception followed at Middlebury American Legion Post #27. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
