Bernard R. Gibeault EDGEWATER, Fla. — At his home and surrounded by family, Bernard Richard Gibeault, 89, of Edgewater, Florida, died peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021. He was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Whiting, Vermont, son of the late Moise and Regina (Patenaude) Gibeault. Bernard was the husband of the late Verna “Teeny” (Senecal) Gibeault who preceded him in death in 2010. He fondly described his marriage to his high school sweetheart as his greatest achievement, a marriage that lasted 58 years and was blessed with six children, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children, who are forever thankful for his love and wisdom: Gary (Debby), Cathy (Larry Kabacoff), Gregg (Sharon), Joe (Paula), Dave (Sandy) and Mary. He's also leaving behind his four-legged best friend, Rusty, Bernard was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran who, after devoting 25 years of service to the country, retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9). His love of country and service made quite the impression on his children as many followed his example and served as well. Bernard was the youngest of 18 children and was preceded in death by his 17 brothers and sisters: Eremiel, Maurice, Harris, Lionel, Zip, Hector, Edgar, Paul, Ernie, Emma, Pauline, Aline, Jeannette, Tina, Loretta, Yvonne and Estelle. Bernard also leaves behind his wife's brothers and sisters and their spouses and many nieces and nephews. His family has spread across this great country over the years, but love has always found its way home. A service will be held at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont, at 11 a.m. July 13, 2021. Graveside burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery on Stratton Road, also in Rutland, immediately following the service.
