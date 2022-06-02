Bernard R. Parent ORWELL — Bernard Romeo Parent, 97, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his residence. He was born May 4, 1925, in Enosburg Falls, the son of Alcide and Corana (Gauthier) Parent. He attended Orwell local schools. Mr. Parent worked for many years at the Creamery and for his father on the farm until purchasing his own farm in 1953. He was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Orwell, Loyal Order of Moose in Rutland, Wilderness RV Club, and Orwell Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed shuffleboard, hunting, fishing, gardening, riding his Harley, and wintering in Florida. Survivors include his wife, Marie Parent, of Orwell; three daughters, Cathy Ladd, of Sudbury, Donah Parent, of St. Augustine, Florida, Pam Spaulding, of Orwell; two sons, Paul and Peter Parent, both of Orwell; two stepdaughters, JoAnn Rowe, of South Burlington, Sue Hebert, of Middlebury; a stepson, Andre Hebert, of Thomasville, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Mr. Parent was predeceased by son Michael J. Parent in 1971; and several siblings. Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, June 6, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 73 Church St., Orwell. Private burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial contributions may be made to Orwell Volunteer Fire Department, 604 Main St., Orwell, VT 05760; or to St. Paul's Catholic Church, 73 Church St., Orwell, VT 05760. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.