Bernard Stewart CUTTINGSVILLE — On Thursday, July 22, 2021, Bernard “BJ” Stewart, of Cuttingsville, Vermont, passed away at Rutland Regional Medical Center at the age of 89. BJ was born March 15, 1932, in Rutland, Vermont, to Clayton J. and Freda C. (Brown) Stewart, the second of their three sons. BJ graduated from MSJ in 1950 and served in the United States Air Force from 1951-1955. Upon his return to his hometown after his service, he worked for the family business, John C. Stewart and Son Ford, selling Ford tractors. He eventually went on to own his own tractor equipment line and service center (now Josselin Brothers Construction). Later, he opened his own hardware and grocery store, The Olde Barn. He enjoyed being able to help people in town get their everyday needs and had the Olde Barn stocked full of everything a homeowner could need (including the infamous penny-candy that so many remember so fondly!) His development of that property continued by building what is now the Shrewsbury Post Office and Rustic Rooster Restaurant in the same lot. He was also very active in his community, serving as a member of the Mount Moriah Lodge, Laurel Glen Association, Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department, Cuttingsville Water Department, and the Shrewsbury Historical Society. His impacts on his hometown community will continue to be felt by many of his neighbors and friends. After retirement from the hardware store in 2001, BJ loved spending time on his land (Upperfields) in Cuttingsville. His retirement didn’t mean he was any less active though. He was often found on his trusty orange lawn mower or blue tractor and enjoyed a “crisp cut lawn.” A creative man, he was nearly always working on some type of project in the village and in his later years, enjoyed solving all types of puzzles ... his favorite was trying to figure out how to keep the sap from overflowing the tanks of his family’s sugarhouse. He even learned how to monitor them from his iPad, proving that you’re never too old to learn something new. BJ truly was a man whose kindness, creativity and curiosity will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. BJ is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan (Viggue) Stewart, of Cuttingsville, Vermont; his brother, John C. Stewart II, of Burlington, Vermont; his four children, Karen (Laird) Brush, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Tom (Patty Raymond) Stewart, of Clarendon, Vermont, Mark (Gina) Stewart and Paul (Karen) Stewart, of Cuttingsville, Vermont; three stepchildren, Jovi Larson (Richard Surles), of Montvale, Virginia, Jill (Mark) Suprin, of Manchester, Connecticut, and Donald Larson, of Newton, Massachusetts; grandchildren, Devan Brush, John Stewart, Elliott Stewart, Tanner Stewart, Kelsey Hawkins, Ronnie Fabian, Kayla Suprin and Skye Larson; two great-grandchildren, Kyson Stewart and Kendyll Hawkins; a niece and several nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Clayton Stewart. A private burial will be held in the Laurel Glen Cemetery. A celebration of life will be on Friday, Aug. 13, from 4–6 p.m. at the Stewart Maple Marketplace (formerly The Olde Barn, 5444 Vermont Route 103, Cuttingsville, VT 05738); all are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Dept., Cuttingsville, VT 05738. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
