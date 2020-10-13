Bernard Stuwart Greene POULTNEY — Bernard Stuwart Greene, 75, died Sunday morning, Oct. 11, 2020, at his residence, after a long illness. He was born Oct. 24, 1944, in Lebanon, New Hampshire, the son of Clifford and Hazel (Dumas) Greene. Bernard was a 1974 graduate of Castleton State College. He married Julie Harrington on July 13, 2013, in Poultney. Bernard was a U.S. Navy veteran serving during Viet Nam and a member of the American Legion Post #39 of Poultney, the VFW and the Legion Riders. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and enjoyed playing pool, hunting, horses and traveling. Survivors include his wife, Julie Greene of Poultney; his son, James Greene and wife Randi Morris-Greene of Boca Raton, Florida; his stepchildren, Steven Greene of Brattleboro, Vermont, Bridgette Shatraw of East Greenbush, New York, and Christine Greene of Poultney; his siblings, Stephen Greene of Fort Plain, New York, Rodney Greene of Florida and Catherine Lenz of Hampton, New York; his grandchildren, Brady, Phillip, Althea, Valerie, Xander and Natalie; his daughter-in-law, Abby Greene; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Kelly Greene; his siblings, Phillip Greene and Eloise Greene. A celebration of his life will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Poultney American Legion. COVID-19 restrictions apply, please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the J. Claire Carmody Post #39 American Legion, at 689 Granville St., Poultney, VT 05764. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
