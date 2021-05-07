Bernard W. Poremski Jr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Bernard W. Poremski Jr., 81, who died April 28, 2021, was held Tuesday at Christ the King Church. Officiating was the Rev. Luke Austin. Homilist was the Rev. Richard Tinney. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Olivia Gawet was the vocalist. Readers were Elizabeth Stevens and Michele Nelson. The eulogy was offered by his sister, Roz Rogers. Bearers were Sonny Poremski, Matthew and David Rogers, Michael Harger, Robert Wilbur, Elliot Stevens and Michael Taranovich. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Austin reciting the prayers of the burial service. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
