Bernard W. Poremski Jr. rites RUTLAND — The funeral service for Bernard W. Poremski, Jr., 81, who died April 28, 2021, was held Tuesday at Christ the King Church. Officiating was the Rev. Luke Austin. Homilist was the Rev. Richard Tinney. William Gower Johnson was the organist. Olivia Gawet was the vocalist. Bearers were Matthew, David and Jolly Rogers, Robert Wilbur, Elliot Stevens and Michael Taranovich. Burial followed in Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
