Bernard W. Poremski Jr. RUTLAND — Bernard w. Poremski Jr., age 81, passed away peacefully April 28, 2021, at home, surrounded by family. Bernie, as he preferred to be called, was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Oct. 23, 1939. He was the son of Valerie (Taranovich) and Bernard Poremski. His early childhood years were spent on his parent's dairy farm in Florence, Vermont, where he attended a small, rural elementary school. He then attended Pittsford High School, graduating in 1957. During his high school years, Bernie excelled in playing basketball and baseball and as a pitcher for the Pittsford Panthers, he often made headlines in the Rutland Herald. He never tired of reminding family and friends how he pitched the winning game against the much larger Rutland High School Raiders. After finishing high school, Bernie attended Rutland Business School where he received an associate degree in 1959. While he was a student at the business school, he did an internship at Central Vermont Public Service and upon graduation, was employed there as a draftsman in the engineering department until the mid-'70s. During these years, Bernie served his country as a member of the Vermont National Guard and he also joined the Knights of Columbus. He spent many happy hours in the Knights of Columbus gym, teaching his sons and nephews how to shoot baskets and play the game. In 1975, Bernie left CVPS to join the family business at Lake Bomoseen where he joined his parents and sister in managing the Edgewater Resort and the Trak-In Restaurant. He retired in 2017 when the business was sold. On June 24, 1967, Bernie married Barbara Conner and they settled in Rutland where they raised their two sons, John and Jeffrey Poremski. Bernie took great pride in his sons: John, an accomplished chef at the family restaurant, and Jeffrey, a well-known musician in Vermont and beyond. As an avid sports fan, Bernie's favorite teams were the New England Patriots and the Red Sox and he enjoyed many hours watching them play on TV. He was also a car enthusiast and through the years, he was the owner of several Corvettes and don't forget the Mustangs! Bernie is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara; his two sons, John (Jennifer) and Jeffrey (Sonja); two granddaughters, Jacquelynn Rose DeSantis and Madison Kelly Poremski. He also leaves his sister, Rosemary "Roz" Rogers and her husband, Charles "Tolly" Rogers; and nieces, Michele (Dan) Nelson and Karen (Fabio) Rogers/Rosi; and nephews, Matthew (Heather) and David Rogers; plus numerous cousins. Bernie's fondest enjoyment upon retirement was time spent at his cottage at Lake Bomoseen sitting on the dock with fishing poles in hand. The size of fish caught would, perhaps, vary from story to story. The family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Bernie's "second family," the nurses and techs at the UVM Dialysis Unit at Rutland Regional Medical Center, the physicians and the vascular staff at DHMC and his longtime primary physician, Dr. Peter Diercksen. Also, a big thank you to the VNA and Hospice who assisted Bernie in his final journey. Calling hours will be held on Monday, May 3, at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services are at Christ the King Church on Tuesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Bernie's memory to the UVM Medical Center Rutland Dialysis Unit, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701; or the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
