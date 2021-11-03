Bernice (Arnold) Lendway BENSON — Bernice Mae (Arnold) Lendway, of Rutland, passed away on Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21, 2021, at her childhood home in Benson, Vermont. She departed quietly in the same bedroom where she was born. She was 90 years old. Bernice was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Benson, daughter of Ford and Lottie Arnold. Bernice grew up on the family dairy farm, attending a one-room schoolhouse on the Young Road in Orwell, Vermont. She continued her education at Brandon High School, where she graduated valedictorian of her class. Bernice was employed by the Ayrshire Breeders Association in Brandon, Vermont, and later worked as a secretary for both General Electric and the Central Vermont Public Service Corp. While at CVPS, she worked her way up to become the administrator of the Right-of-Way department, holding the position until her retirement. Bernice loved spending time with her family and was always the matriarch of the family. She loved spending time outdoors, frequenting the family farm, often enjoying canoeing with her son, Julius “Dick.” She loved to collect antiques. In retirement, she loved to yard sale and go to flea markets. She also sold items in various antique shops around the state. Bernice is survived by her three sons, Julius (Moira) Lendway, Gerald (Kristin) Lendway and James (Wendy) Lendway; stepdaughters, Julianne Peer, Anita Lendway and Elaine Lendway; 16 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Julius; companion, Zigmont Sankowski; brothers, Maurice and Leonard; sister, Helen; and stepchildren, Jerome and David. No funeral services are planned, but a graveside service will be held in the Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell, Vermont, as well as a celebration of her life, the time and date to be announced in 2022, when the family can all gather. Arrangements are with Tossing Funeral Home.
We will miss Bernice. She was a great neighbor and an amazing resource for historical information and gardening tips. RIP...
