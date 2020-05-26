Bernice M. Carroll rites Lisa A. Brown rites RUTLAND — The private graveside services for Bernice Marie Carroll, 82, of West Rutland, who died Jan. 10, 2020, and her daughter, Lisa Ann (Carroll) Brown, 50, of Rutland, who died Dec. 26, 2019, were held May 22 in Calvary Cemetery. Msgr. Bernard Bourgeois, pastor of Christ The King Church, officiated. Arrangements were by Tossing Funeral Home.
