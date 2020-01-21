Bernice M. Carroll rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral service for Bernice Marie Carroll, 82, who died Jan. 10, 2020, was held Saturday, Jan. 18, at Tossing Funeral Home. Beverly Anderson of Killington officiated. Eulogists were Sharon Carroll-Tidman and John Carroll. The reception was held at Sweet Caroline’s. Burial will be at a later date in Calvary Cemetery.
