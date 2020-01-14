Bernice M. Carroll WEST RUTLAND — Bernice Marie (Rider) Carroll, born May 31, 1937, to Elmer and Anna (Jordan) Rider, was called to heaven on Jan. 10, 2020. Bernice was the youngest daughter of 11 children and mother of nine children. She married Patrick A. Carroll Sr. on May 28, 1954. Bernice worked at Metromail for 20 years and later retired from Genesis Nursing Home, as an LNA. She was predeceased by her husband; parents; brothers and sisters; daughters Darlene Mae Yorski and Lisa Ann Brown and husband Craig; and granddaughter Amanda Lee Yorski. Bernice is survived by her loving children Roberta (Kenneth) Ondrey of Southington, CT, Patrick Carroll Jr. of Corning, NY, Sharon (William) Carroll-Tidman of Grafton, MA, John Carroll of Proctor, Michael (Patricia) Carroll of Corning, NY, Robert Carroll of West Rutland and Bernice (John-Claude) Charbonneau of Rutland; son-in-law, Raymond Yorski of Southington, CT; a special nephew who was like a son she loved and admired, Rick Beauregard and wife Cindy of Texas; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and beloved nieces and nephews. Bernice was especially proud of her home which she bought in 1977 and, together with her son, Robert, remodeled and had many family gatherings and was a source of happiness to her. In addition, Bernice loved her pets Buster and Leah who were great companions to her. The family would like to thank the nurses and aides from VNA Hospice who assisted with the care of our mother. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Tossing Funeral Home. The Reverend Beverly Anderson of Killington will officiate. Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday from 12 noon until the time of the service. Burial will be at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, 8 Court St., Rutland, VT 05701.
