Bernice May Bushey RUTLAND — Bernice May Bushey, 88, of Rutland died Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2020, at her daughter’s residence in North Clarendon. She was born on April 27, 1932, in Hubbardton, the daughter of Charles and Caroline (Ballard) Barker. Mrs. Bushey grew up and attended schools in Hubbardton and Rutland City, She had been a custodian for several years at Castleton State College. Mrs. Bushey had been a volunteer at the Homestead Senior Center. She enjoyed camping, flowers, spending time with family, cooking, painting, and country and western music. Survivors include her children, John Bushey of Cornwall, Bette Trombley of Fair Haven, Roger Bushey and wife Doreen of Castleton, Laurene Dickinson and husband Leonard of Castleton, Lauretta Brunelle and husband Chuck of North Clarendon, Randal Bushey and companion Kim of West Rutland, and Charles Bushey and wife Thersa of Castleton; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Frank F. Bushey, on Jan. 24, 2006; a son, Raymond Bushey, on May 23, 2020; also by a sister, Jessie Brown; and five brothers, Robert Barker, Richard Barker, Leslie Barker, Charles Barker and Francis Barker. Funeral services will be held 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Graveside services will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery in Hubbardton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dodge House, 95 Crescent St., Rutland, VT 05701.
