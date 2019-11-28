Bernice Murdoch RUTLAND TOWN — Bernice Murdoch, 95, died Nov. 27, 2019, at the Meadows in Rutland Town. She was born April 1, 1924, in Verdun, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Harry and Lucy (Holwill) Buckle. She grew up in Canada. Mrs. Murdoch was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Rutland. She was an avid Patriots fan and enjoyed knitting for the Seamen’s Institute. Survivors include her daughters Cheryl LeClair, of Safety Harbor, Florida, D’Arcy LeClair, of Stewart, Florida; a son, Martin LeClair; three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husbands Roland LeClair in 1983 and W. Scott Murdoch in 1989; a grandson; two sisters and a brother. There are no public services. Local arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.