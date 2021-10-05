Bernice T. Orzell WEST RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Bernice T. Orzell, 91, who died Sept. 28, 2021, was celebrated Saturday at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church. The Rev. Steven Scarmozzino was celebrant. Burial followed in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Olivia Boughton was vocalist. Angela Lundrigan was organist. Eulogist was James Orzell, a son. Bearers were Steven and Jack Hogan, Joseph Baccaro, Paul Grabowski, Alex Richardone and Scott Orzell. A reception followed at Sweet Caroline’s Restaurant. Arrangements were by Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home.
