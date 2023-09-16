Bernice T. Santoro RUTLAND — Bernice Theresa Santoro, 86, of Rutland, Vermont passed away peacefully after a short illness on September 11, 2023. Bernice was born in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Frank and Helen Smyrski. She was a graduate of MSJ Academy class of 1954. Following graduation, Bernice worked as a Bookkeeper for Rutland Buick and Kings and Ames Department Stores. Many knew her from First Vermont / TD Bank where she worked as a Teller until she retired in her seventies. Bernice was an active member of the Catholic Daughters, a Eucharistic Minister at St. Dominic's Parish in Proctor, and for over the last 15 years, a faithful member of Christ the King Parish enjoying Saturday evening Mass with her sister-in-law Yolanda Cioffi LaValley. Bernice was an excellent cook who embraced her Polish heritage and could make 5-star worthy stuffed cabbage and pierogi along with many Italian dishes. Perfection was her middle name, whether it be an immaculate home or her perfectly coiffed hairdo. She was a kind and loving soul and enjoyed helping others. Bernice was predeceased in death by her husband Ralph Santoro, her parents, and siblings Frances Malgeri and Joseph Smyrski. She is survived by her brother Thomas Smyrski, two sons Greg (Mimi) and Michael (Kimberly) Santoro and daughter Catherine Hubbell (Eddie Cachia), as well as five grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and many friends. A Mass of Catholic burial will be celebrated on Wednesday September 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Parish in Rutland, Vermont, with internment immediately following at Riverside Cemetery in Proctor. A gathering of family and friends will follow at The Rutland Country Club. Contributions may be made in her name to Christ the King Parish.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.