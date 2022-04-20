Bernie Locke SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Bernard Charles Locke passed away April 17, 2022, surrounded by love, with his wife of 55 years, Gail (Sauerbrey) Locke, by his side. He will be greatly missed by his children, Heidi Locke Simon, Heather Rivenburg (Grant) and Charles “Chip” Locke (Tracy). Grandchildren, Macquarie, Sydney, Tessa, Jackson, Koen and Chrysopylae, were his pride and joy. Mr. Locke was a favorite teacher at Caroline Street School in Saratoga Springs for decades. Students fondly recall the sense of fun he brought to learning and a nickname established to make each child feel special. Born Aug. 17, 1943, Bernie was raised in Poultney, Vermont, where he is survived by sister Benita Mead and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents, Muriel (Berry) and Charles Locke; and a half-sister, Alma Treadway. Bernie was grateful to be home with family and beloved bulldog, Diesel, at the end of his life. Contributions to Community Hospice of Saratoga or Saratoga County SPCA Inc., in lieu of flowers, are appreciated.
