Berniece K. Kennedy rites RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Berniece K. Kennedy, formerly of Rutland, who died June 16, 2020, was celebrated Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Clermont, Florida. Celebrant was the Rev. Roy Eco. Bearers were Donna Kinnie, daughter, and Julie Hunt, granddaughter. Burial was in Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
