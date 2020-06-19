Berniece (Kellogg) Kennedy RUTLAND — On June 16, 2020, Berniece Kellogg Kennedy, much loved Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother, joined her husband in Heaven. Berniece was born to Lyman and Mable (Perry) Kellogg on Feb. 12, 1923, in Florence, Vermont. Berniece grew up in the greater Rutland, Vermont, area and graduated from Fair Haven High School in Vermont. Berniece met the love of her life, Joseph "Joe" Kennedy, soon after he returned home from World War II. They married on Jan. 21, 1946, and spent nearly 66 years together until Joe’s passing in 2011. Together, they raised six children on Library Avenue in Rutland. Berniece worked at several retail stores over the years, completing her work career as bookkeeper for the family plumbing business, Kennedy Plumbing and Heating. After retirement in 1986, Joe and Berniece became snowbirds for many years until they made Clermont, Florida, their permanent home in the mid-1990s. Berniece is survived by her children, Donna Kinnie of Rutland, Vermont; Kathy Hill (Bill) of White Creek, New York; Sharon Hogan of Clermont, Florida; Sue (Gary) Parker of Piney Flats, Tennessee; and Kevin (Beth Applegarth) Kennedy of Mascotte, Florida. Berniece is also survived by her sister, Wanda (Windy) Goodrich of Fair Haven, Vermont; and her sister-in-law, Carmie Lane of Hudson, New Hampshire. She will be remembered as Grandma by Kristopher Kinnie, Michael Kennedy, Julie Hunt, Joseph Hogan and Sharlynn Hogan. The love of her life, in the last few years of her life, was her great-grandson, Lincoln Kellogg Hunt. Berniece had many blended grandchildren, Stacey, Jacob, Sid, Branden, and she had very special affection for Annaleis Hogan Soldau and her son, Charlie. She will also be missed by several nieces, nephews and lifelong friend, Faith Sagi. In addition to her husband, Joe, Berniece was predeceased by her son, Patrick; grandson Brian; and sister Madeline Goodrich; as well as sons-in-law T. Lynn Hogan and Edward Kinnie. Funeral arrangements are pending with Becker Funeral Home in Clermont, Florida.
