Bert Ladd IRA — Bert Ladd, formerly of Ira, Vermont, passed away on Nov. 21, 2021, at home in Carrollton, Texas. He was born on Sept. 12, 1944, to George and Alta (Johnson) Ladd, of Shrewsbury, Vermont, and was the younger of two children. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1962 and the Vermont Technical College in 1964 with a degree in Agriculture. He farmed with his parents in Shrewsbury until 1972. He married Arlene Perry on June 10, 1972; together, they farmed in Ira, Vermont. While farming, Bert was part of the Young Farmer Training program of the Yankee Milk Co-Op. After farming, Bert worked for Rutland Agway/Garland’s Farm and Garden Center for over 36 years. He was a member of the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Department and was a founding member of the Ira Voluntary Fire Department. He was also an active member of the Vermont Wing Civil Air Patrol in the late-'80s and early-'90s. He served on the boards of several area churches. In 2020, he moved to Texas to live with his youngest daughter and her family, where he served on the PTSA Board at his granddaughter’s high school. He was predeceased by his parents; a baby brother, David; and his son-in-law, Warren Washington. He is survived by his wife, Arlene; and two daughters, Nancy Washington, of Massachusetts, Ruthie (Brian) and granddaughter Abby Dudley, of Texas; cousins; and in-law siblings, Ralph (Donna) Perry and Di (Bill) Whiteman; nieces and nephews. We would like to give a special thank you to Care Plus Hospice. Thank you, Margaret Higgins for your long-distance support and care. No services are planned. You can find Bert's memorial page here: https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/irving-tx/bert-ladd-9899987 In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ira Volunteer Fire Department, 2659 Route 133, Ira, VT 05777.
