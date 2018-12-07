Bertha B. Whittemore RUTLAND TOWN - Bertha Berg Whittemore, 99, died Dec. 5, 2018, at the Meadows At East Mountain. She was born April 30, 1919, in Proctor, the daughter of Carl and Anilla (Tillberg) Berg. She graduated from Proctor High School. On July 27, 1940, she married Paul E. Whittemore. He predeceased her Feb. 10, 2007. Mrs. Whittemore was employed at Cornish Wire Co., Tambrands, and retired from General Electric Co. in 1979. She enjoyed camping, touring the country in their travel trailer, crocheting and reading. Survivors include nieces, nephews and cousins. The graveside service will be held at a later date in Cheney Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701; or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.
