Bertha M. Dolan BRANDON — Bertha M. Dolan died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in her sleep at Wintergreen Residential Care Home in Brandon. She was 82. Mrs. Dolan was born Feb. 4, 1938, in New Haven, the daughter of Chester and Ruth (Lafayette) Williams. She graduated from Bristol High School in 1956. She married John J. Dolan in 1957; they later divorced. As a Navy family, she and her children lived all over the U.S. until settling in Vermont for good in 1971. Her employment included bank teller in Bristol and church bookkeeper in Brandon, but her main life’s occupation was her seven children. She enjoyed sewing, religious music, Lawrence Welk and talking to her friends and family. She is survived by her seven children, John R. Dolan, Mary Dolan, Amy (Dolan) Greiner, David Dolan, Joseph Dolan, Carrie (Dolan) Clough and Jason Dolan; her brother, David Williams, and her sister, Mary Levarn; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by her father in 1983; her mother in 1991; her brothers, Robert in 1951, Theodore in 2003 and Allan in 2015; and her former husband in 2007. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brandon. The Rev. Maurice Moreau, pastor, will be the celebrant. The graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in Pine Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. until noon. Those wishing to pay their respects are asked to wear a face covering. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 38 Carver St., Brandon, VT 05733; or the American Lung Association, 372 Hurricane Lane, Suite 101, Williston, VT 05795.
