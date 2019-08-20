Bertha M. "Sally" Purinton NORTH CLARENDON — Bertha M. "Sally" Purinton, 92, of North Clarendon, died Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15, 2019, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born on March 19, 1927, in Stockbridge, the daughter of Maurice and Alta (Chamberlain) Luce. She was raised on Gay Hill in Stockbridge and had also lived in Randolph before moving to North Clarendon in 1977. Sally was married for 61 years to Arland Purinton who passed away in 2017. She had worked at Van Raalte and Hill’s Department Store in Randolph. She was the manager of Duffy’s Store in Clarendon and had worked at Rite Aid and Dunkin Donuts in Rutland. Sally had been a member of the United Church in Randolph, and enjoyed knitting, flower gardening, cooking and canning. Survivors include her sons Roger Purinton, of East Raymond, Maine, and Reg Purinton, of Clarendon; six grandchildren Stewart Purinton, Ian Purinton, Kameron Purinton, Caleb Purinton, Kayla Purinton and Chase Purinton; two great-great-grandchildren Leah and Lydia Purinton. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brothers Harold Luce and Carlyle Luce; and sisters Marion Whitcomb, Addie Washburn, Irene Butterfield and Ethelyn Adams. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Day Funeral Home in Randolph, with Pastor Thomas Harty officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Bethel. Calling hour is from 10-11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Stockbridge Meeting House, P.O. Box 8, Stockbridge, VT 05772. Online condolences may be left at www.dayfunerals.com.
