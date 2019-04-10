Bertha R. Davis FLORENCE — Bertha R. (Hooker) Davis, 79, of Haydenville, MA, and Florence, died unexpectedly on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born on May 18, 1939, in Pittsford, daughter of the late Gerald K. and Agnes M. (LaRock) Hooker. She grew up in Vermont and moved to Massachusetts in 1966. After retirement, she then returned to Vermont. She was employed by Pro Brush, Autumn Inn, and retired after 19 years of service from Tubed Products in 2004. Bertha's greatest joys in life were her family, bingo, casinos and traveling. She was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan. She was especially proud of her first great-grandson. Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Maurice "Frank" Davis Sr.; daughter Tina Oliver and husband Mark, son Maurice "Butch" Davis Jr., all of Haydenville, MA; grandson Eric Oliver and wife Kjersti and great-grandson Brady, all of Chantilly, VA; sister Beverly (Skip) Colburn, of Hernando, FL, brother Ronnie (Pati) Hooker, of Enfield, NH, brother Alan (Linda) Hooker, of Wallingford; a special thank you to her sister, Joanie and husband Dave Shorey, of Pittsford; many nieces, nephews and a large extended family. She was predeceased by grandson Ryan "Bubby" Oliver in 2012 and four brothers, three nephews and two nieces. A memorial picnic is planned for May 18, 2019, at her home in Florence, which would have been her 80th birthday. Williamsburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with her care.
