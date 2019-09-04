Bertha Therese Witham WEST RUTLAND — Bertha Therese Witham, 84, of West Rutland, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at The Meadows at East Mountain. She was born in Rutland March 26, 1935, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Dunn) Chapleau. She attended St. Peter's School and was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy class of 1953. On Dec. 29, 1956, she married Arthur Witham. She was a member of St. Bridget’s Church. Therese was employed as a bookkeeper and accountant in Rutland, a beer salesperson, and worked at Quebec Cigar Co. Surviving are one son, Thomas C. Witham, of West Rutland; a daughter, Nancy Beriau and husband Edward, of Rutland; a brother, Charles “Chuck” Chapleau, of Rutland; three grandchildren Courtney Beriau and fiance’ Eric DeCelle, Eric Mills and Thomas Witham II; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband in 2013; by a son, Arthur Thomas Witham Jr.; and by a brother, William Chapleau. Visiting hours will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Bridget's Church in West Rutland, with burial to follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rutland.
