Bertha Therese Witham rites WEST RUTLAND — The funeral Mass for Bertha Therese Witham, 84, who died Sept. 3, 2019, was celebrated Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Bridget's Church. Officiating was Fr. Avelino Vale, pastor. Organist was Angela Lundrigan. Vocalist was Olivia Gawet Boughton. Eulogists were Julie Clough and Tony Romeo. Bearers were Tony Romeo, Joseph Romeo, Larry Tiraboschi, William Chapleau, Michael Moyer and Jim Wortman. Burial followed in St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Assn. of Vermont, 300 Cornerstone Drive, Williston, VT 05495. Arrangements were by Clifford Funeral Home.
