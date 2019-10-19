Bertrum W. Crossman CLARENDON — Bertrum W. "Bud" Crossman, beloved husband of Paula O’Brien Crossman, passed away into the arms of our Lord on Oct. 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Bud was born in Springfield, May 15, 1930, son of Robert and Ruth (Johnson) Crossman. Besides his loving wife, Paula, he leaves behind his three sons Bob Crossman (Cindy), of Greenwich, Connecticut, Rutland and local areas, Robin Crossman (Melissa), of Chittenden, Randy Crossman (Karen), of Rutland Town; also three stepchildren Jennifer Turner (Lee), of Rutland Town, Jeffrey Smyrski (Cindy), of Rutland Town, and Julie Davis (Jeff), of Woodford; as well as Scott Butler (Angie), of Tennessee. In addition, Bud touched the lives of an extended family whom he also loved and treasured. He welcomed many into his home. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert, and a sister, Laura West. Although Bud was a well-known and respected plumber, builder and developer in Rutland and surrounding areas, his most prized legacy was his loving family. He was blessed with 18 adored grandchildren and seven wonderful great-grandchildren, as well as many friends whom he also loved and cherished. Bud, with strong work ethics and never an idle man, could often be seen riding his Kubota and enjoying his farm setting. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at the Roadside Chapel Assembly of God on Town Line Road in Rutland. A reception will follow for those who would like to share their good times and stories. Burial with full military honors in Clarendon Cemetery will be at a later date. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
