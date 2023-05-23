Beth A. McIntyre EAST DORSET — Beth Ann Stone McIntyre, 85, a resident of Rocky Lane South, East Dorset, VT passed away May 18, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Beth was born in Cornwall, VT on March 28, 1938 the daughter of the late Harold and Elsie (Dumas) Stone and attended Poultney and Ludlow, Vermont schools. In her earlier years, Beth worked for Manchester Wood and then as a finisher at Mack Molding for 33 years. Beth also worked for the Dellwood Florist and the East Dorset General Store after retirement. Beth was a member of the Eagles Women’s Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary in Arlington and also the VFW Auxiliary in Manchester. Beth enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, loved dancing, shuffleboard, enjoyed vacations and playing cards with her best friends, camping with her grandchildren at Lake Dunmore and in later years enjoyed several other campgrounds as well, and was a huge Elvis Presley fan. Beth is survived by her children Warren McIntyre, Jr (wife Darlene) of East Dorset and Diane Tobin (husband Clayton, Sr.) of Dorset, sisters Guyla David of Danby, and Vonda Gould (husband Bill) of Melbourne,FL and Beth's significant other Ed Hrapczak of Melbourne, FL, 9 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren J. McIntyre, Sr. whom she married in Poultney, VT October 8, 1955 and her daughter Cindy Marie McIntyre King. Graveside services for Beth will be held Wednesday May 24, 2023 at 1pm at Danby-Scottsville Cemetery. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Beth’s memory may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Disease, c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralomes. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT.m.
