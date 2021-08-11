Bethany A. Cabiya RUTLAND — Bethany A. Cabiya, 45, of Rutland, died July 22, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born in Daytona Beach, Florida, Nov. 7, 1975, the daughter of Vicki Bennett. Beth attended Middlebury High School. She was employed with Westminster Cracker Co. Surviving are her mother, Vicki Bennett, of Rutland; a daughter, Akassa Destromp, of Brandon; two sons, Keith Destromp III, of Ludlow, and Peyton Mitchell, of Brandon; one sister, Heidi Jean-Baptiste, of South Carolina; and two grandchildren, Lyrik and Laci, of Brandon. Beth was known for her vivacious laughter and her love for nature. She loved going hiking and visiting places off the beaten path. Beth was a beautiful person, often misunderstood, but she would've done anything for the people she loved. Her fiery free spirit will live on in the hearts of the people who loved her. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
