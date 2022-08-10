Betsy B. Miller CHESAPEAKE, VA — Betsy B. Miller 67, passed away on July 31, 2022 at home surrounded by her family following a battle with cancer. She was born in Gloversville, NY on February 16, 1955 the daughter of Marion Rose and Leon Bishop. She attended Johnstown schools and graduated from Russell Sage College in 1977. She spent a semester abroad at Goldsmith’s College, London, traveling during that time and backpacking throughout Europe during the following summer. After graduating, she moved to Springfield VT where she was employed as music director for the Springfield United Methodist Church. She then took a trip around the world. Returning to Charlestown, NH she married Frederick Miller and worked the Connecticut River Bank for 5 years. During this time and going forward she continued her love of church music as music director or organist for several churches. After moving to Rutland, VT she became the Administrative Assistant for the Rutland United Methodist Church then returning to Johnstown she followed her calling for church work to serve several churches and Catholic Charities. She retired in 2010 and she and Fred moved back to Vermont. After Fred’s death in 2013, she resumed her love of traveling. She also began her journey into church ministry becoming a licensed local pastor in the United Church of Christ. She served her local church in Benson VT and surrounding churches as needed. Betsy was a member of the United Church of Benson. She was predeceased by her parents, an infant sister, Linda, grandparents and niece Heidi. She is survived by two children Emily and her husband Christopher Golding of Chesapeake, VA and Matthew Miller (Bianca) of Chesapeake, VA, Grandchildren Charlie and Amelia Golding, brother-in-law Frank and his wife Linda of Jericho, VT, 2 nephews, Eric and Nathaniel Miller, great nephew Montana, her aunt Evelyn Soodsma of Amsterdam and cousins. At the convenience of the family, a Celebration of Betsy’s life will be held at Foothills United Methodist Church Gloversville with Pastor Cindy VanAllen officiating. The service will be held at 10:00am on August 20th with a reception following the service. Following the service, there will be a graveside service in Benson VT at 2:30pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Betsy may be given to the United Church of Benson PO Box Benson, VT 05731, Foothills UMC, The American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
