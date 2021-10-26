Betsy (Covell) Martin MOUNT HOLLY — Betsy was kind, giving, friendly, witty, spirited, chatty, but most of all, extraordinarily strong-willed. On Oct. 20, 2021, her beautiful spirit left this Earth. She was born to the town of Chittenden, raised alongside her siblings. She then raised her own family in the town of Mount Holly – and had a lifelong affair with making friends; her list of friends would be endless – everywhere she went, she would befriend someone, anyone who had the time to stop and chat. She was a woman with a BIG heart, made of gold – she loved to help out, and to be of service to others. She adored her grandchildren and loved being called “Bubka” – nothing brought her more joy. She had a very long battle with cancer and other various conditions – may she now find some ease, and endless love and peace. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rowell's Inn (located in Andover, Vermont) on Nov. 1, at 1 p.m.
