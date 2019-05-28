Bette Jean Davis RUTLAND — Bette Jean (Goulette) Davis, 77, died May 24, 2019, at her home, surrounded by loving family. She was born June 15, 1941, in Springfield, daughter of Howard and Viola (Reynolds) Goulette. Bette was well-known in the Rutland area, having worked at Howard Johnson's, The Fashion Shop and Maple Terrace Community Care Home; she made many lifelong friends. Bette had an artistic talent. She loved all things beautiful and decorated with many treasures from her favorite stores, thrift shops and yard sales. She loved motorcycling, camping, bluegrass festivals, card games and puzzles. She had a special place in her heart for animals, including stuffed ones. Most of all, Bette was about family, loving, thoughtful, generous, and always there to help. She is survived by a son, David Goulette (Angela), grandson Julian and granddaughter Michele; siblings Mary Forte, Charlotte (Michael) Frankiewicz, Judith (Francis) Delorm, Fred (Lori) Goulette, Patricia Goulette, Julia (Craig) Komulainen, Helen (Verlin) Cooper and Susan (David) Markowski; brother-in-law, Robert Smolinski; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and -nephews, aunts and cousins; also her former husband, Ken Davis, and stepsons Kenneth, Timothy and Scott Davis. Bette was predeceased by her parents and siblings Linda Casey, Howard Goulette Jr., Wilbur Goulette and Dorothy Smolinski. Visiting hours will be held Wednesday, May 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. A Libera service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Bernard W. Bourgeois, pastor. Burial will follow in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
