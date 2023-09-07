Betty A. “Betsy” King PLAINVILLE CT — It’s with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Betty A. “Betsy” King of Plainville, Connecticut, on September 3, 2023 at the age of 75. Born March 9, 1948 in Utica, NY, Betsy grew up in the Long Island town of Bay Shore, where she graduated from North Babylon High School. She attended the Albany Medical Center School of Nursing, graduating as a Registered Nurse (RN) in 1969, and found a passion for nephrology nursing while working at New Britain General Hospital. While raising a family, she furthered her education at the University of Hartford, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and completed her Masters of Nursing at Southern Connecticut State University. Betsy was a life-long student and educator of nephrology nursing, who championed for the dignity of patients and quality of nursing across different economic, ethnic, cultural, and other settings. Her colleagues admired her pragmatic attitude and commitment to excellence in her career. After retirement she continued her passion by volunteering as a Patient Ambassador at the Hartford Health Care Cancer Center. In addition to her many accomplishments, family was very important to her. At any gathering she would bring her easy-going joy and laughter. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Betsy is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 54 years Richard “Dick” King, her three sons Christopher King (Kathy), Gregory King (Michelle), Andrew King (Adriana), her brother Dean Shanley and sister Kathleen “Kappy” Shanley Eyles (Brian), seven grandchildren Rebecca, Matthew, Rachel, Emma, Juliana, Ryan, and Lillian, two great grandchildren Axton and Aria, and many nieces and nephews. Betsy’s life will be celebrated at the Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville, CT on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM. Another viewing to follow at Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 2:00-4:00 PM. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Peter’s Church, 134 Convent Avenue, Rutland Vermont 05701 on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Donations in her memory may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society by visiting https://www.lls.org/
