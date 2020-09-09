Betty A. Buffum rites CASTLETON — The funeral service for Betty A. Buffum, 80, who died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, was held Friday, Sept. 4, at First Congregational Church of Fair Haven. Bishop Reverend James L. Mills Sr., pastor, officiated. The organist was Sharon Pinsonneault. Vocalists were Courtney Dean and Amanda Cotten. The eulogy was by Cindi Ettori. Burial followed in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Bearers were Dr. Peter Dirkson, Dennis and Stephen Petty, Michael Moyer, Norman Gordon, Rick Ettori. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451; or National Hemophilia Foundation, ATTN: Development Department, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.