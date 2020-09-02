Betty A. Buffum CASTLETON — Betty A. Buffum, 80, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Arrangements are pending with Durfee Funeral Home.
Updated: September 2, 2020 @ 2:14 am
