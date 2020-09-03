Betty A. Buffum CASTLETON — Betty A. Buffum, 80, of Castleton died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at her residence, following a long illness. She was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Jennie Lois (De Graff) and Elmer Arthur Moyer Sr. Mrs. Buffum grew up in Poultney and Middletown Springs, graduating from the Poultney High School in 1957. She married Charles O. Buffum on June 13, 1959, in Middletown Springs. Mrs. Buffum was employed for several years by the U.S. Postal Service as a contract carrier in Middletown Springs. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed country music, shopping and auctions. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Charles O. Buffum of Castleton; two daughters, Lesa (Buffum) Cathcart and husband Philip of Fair Haven and Vicki (Buffum) Hill of Castleton; grandchildren, Stephen Cathcart and partner Ashley Bruce, Brandi (Cathcart) LaDuc and husband Rob, Courtney (Hill) Dean, and Amanda (Hill) Cotten and husband Devyn; great-grandchildren, Mercedes Cathcart, Brianna Cathcart, McKenzie Cathcart, Austin LaDuc and Brinlee Dean; a step-granddaughter, Claudia Dean; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Elmer A. Moyer Jr., on Jan. 10, 2013. Friends may call on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven, Vermont. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the First Congregational Church of Fair Haven. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451; or to the National Hemophilia Foundation, ATTN: Development Department, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001.
