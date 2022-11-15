Betty Ann Martin RUTLAND TOWN — Betty Ann Martin of Rutland Town died Wednesday November 09 at RRMC. Betty Ann was Born January 20,1939 in Proctor VT to Edgar Martin and Isabelle (Whittemore) Martin. She was the Second of their Seven Children. Betty Ann Graduated from Pittsford HS. Starting from an early age, Betty Ann played a large role in the care of her brothers and sisters It was a role that she would continue for her entire lifetime and would extend not only to her nieces and nephews, but to their children as well. Betty Ann worked for CVPS for many years, before a career Change to Real Estate, working for Alison McCullough Real Estate Firm until her death. Her brothers Thomas Martin, Gilbert Martin and Ernest Martin as well as her sister Barbara Jean (Martin) Senecal preceded her in passing. She is Survived by her brother Westley Martin and her sister Mary Lou (Martin) Berg. Betty Ann enjoyed working in and around her home, with help from her nephews James Martin and Kelly Berg. Betty Ann was a wonderful cook and was frequently making treats to share with others. Calling hours will be held from 4-6 pm on Wednesday November 16 at the Barnard funeral Home in Pittsford followed by a memorial service at 6. Burial will be at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.