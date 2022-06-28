Betty A. Durkin BRANDON - Betty Alberico Durkin, 88, passed away on June 20,2022. She was surrounded by her large and loving family, countless friends and devoted caregivers at the Wintergreen Residential Care Home in Brandon. A funeral mass will be held at St. Peter’s Church, on Monday July 11 at 11 am followed by a graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. . Please visit Aldous Funeral Home for a full obituary.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.