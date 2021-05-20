Betty E. Boundy SPRINGFIELD — Betty Ellen “Betsy” Boundy, 88, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 27, 1932, in New Jersey, the daughter of Victor and Elizabeth Cavers. She attended local Forest Hills, New York, schools and graduated from Cazenovia College. On April 2, 1960, she married Richard Keith Boundy in Salisbury, Connecticut. Mrs. Boundy worked as a secretary for investment firms in New York City and upstate New York, and later for several businesses in Springfield. She was a member of First Congregational Church and the Senior Songsters. She enjoyed watercolor painting, gardening and quilting, as well as Broadway shows, the musical and theater arts. Survivors include her husband of Springfield; daughter Victoria Boundy and granddaughter of Topsham, Maine; son Richard Boundy Jr. of Troy, New York; sister Alicia Hicks of Huntington, New York; many nieces and nephews. The private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel.
