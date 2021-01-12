Betty (Gollstrom) Gleason PROCTOR — Betty Ann Gollstrom Gleason, formerly of Proctor, passed away peacefully at home in Utah on Jan. 7, 2021. She was born on Jan. 10, 1938, in Proctor, Vermont, to Fritz and Anna (Melen) Gollstrom. She graduated from Proctor High School in 1956 and married the love of her life, Lawrence P. Gleason, in Rutland on Oct. 19, 1957. They moved to Utah and had six children, 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She went to heaven to celebrate her 83rd birthday with those who preceded her in death: her husband, Larry; granddaughter Nicole; her parents; brothers Oscar “Fritz,” Bob and Howard Gollstrom; sisters Eleanor Mailhiot, Ruth Gollstrom and Dorothy Smith. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Donna Blight, nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held in Clearfield, Utah. The Utah obituary can be found at premierfuneral.com.
Donna - so very sorry to read of Betty's passing. My sincerest condolences to her family.
Jean Williams Turner
