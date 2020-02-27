Betty Grace Kaszuba BRISTOL — Betty Grace Kaszuba died at home on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, after a long battle with the side effects of a medication that affected her lungs. She was born on April 20, 1931, to William and Caroline (Knapp) Blanchard and lived in Pownal for her formative years at home on Valley Brook Poultry Farm, the largest breeder hatchery in Vermont, run by her father. She loved doing chores with her father and had many tales to tell about her early years. She went on to nursing school in California but came home to Vermont and worked at Rutland Hospital and various Rutland nursing homes from 1964-1983. She served as a deputy sheriff in Rutland County from 1964-1983 under J. Fred Carbine and Lee Jones and was very proud of being the first female deputy in uniform in the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department. Betty is survived by special friends, Carol Chatfield who cared for her for many years and served as her guardian, Judy Allan, Linda Greene and Shirley Woods and family. She enjoyed lunches out and was well taken care of by Nancy and Jill at Seward’s, Ron and his staff at Rosie’s, and Lynn at Fire and Ice. Survivors include a son, William Brownell of Nebraska; three grandchildren, Kelly, Kyle and Thomas, great-grandchildren; a niece, Donna Ianni of Delaware; and three stepdaughters, Patricia Brown of New York, Ann Baylis of Florida and Marie Hyjek of Rutland. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed mending books and volunteered at the Vermont Department of Libraries, Rutland Free Library and later at the Lawrence Memorial Library in Bristol until 2016. She also worked on older cherished items friends brought to her for repairs. Counted cross stitch was her passion, and she was known for the ornate Christmas cards she created every year. Special thanks to BAYADA Hospice and Dhawn Shea for their compassionate care over the past two years. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church in Rutland, by Fr. Matthew Rensch. There will be a reception in the Church Hall following the service. Burial will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Rutland County Humane Society. Online condolences at www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
