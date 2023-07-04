Betty I. Thompson CLARENDON — Betty Irene Thompson of Clarendon, Vermont, died peacefully at Rutland Regional Medical Center on April 29, 2023 surrounded by family. Betty was born on August 6, 1935 in Derby, VT to Grace (Kidder) and Kenneth Thompson. She grew up with nine brothers and sisters and attended Derby Academy. Following her graduation, Betty started her career as a seamstress. In the late 1950’s, she moved to Rutland County which she would call home for the rest of her life, though Newport and Derby, VT would always hold a large piece of her heart. Her career as a seamstress would lead her to Conway’s Antiques and Decor where she spent nearly 50 years filling the homes in Rutland County and beyond with beautiful furniture and draperies. Betty spent countless hours sewing many wedding dresses over the years, and through that was a part of many couples’ happiest day. When she was not working, Betty spent her free time with her family. She was incredibly proud to be Grace and Ken’s daughter and her siblings’ sister. She loved her many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, and their partners tremendously. She brought so much laughter and joy to each. Her blue eyes would often sparkle with mischievousness as she convinced each niece and nephew to do something innocent and fun, but perhaps not allowed by their parents, and everyone who spent time with her walked away with at least one story of “Aunt Betty” to laugh about for years to come. Though small in stature, Betty was large in love and joy. She is survived by seven of her siblings: Kenneth and wife Nancy Thompson of Rutland; Susan Blair of Claremont, NH; Jane Thompson of Williston, VT; Lois Brock of Newport, VT; Mary Choquette of Clarendon, VT; Wanda and husband Andrew Gosselin of Derby, VT; Laurence Thompson of Derby, VT. She is also survived by her aunt Esther Kidder of Saint Albans, VT, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her mother and father, sister Jean Thompson, and brother Carlton Thompson. A graveside service will be held on August 19, 2023 at 11:00 am in Derby Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty’s memory can be made to the Vermont Foodbank, 33 Parker Rd., Barre, VT 05641. Tossing Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.