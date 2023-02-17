Betty J. Arcese RUTLAND — Betty Jean Arcese, 99, of Rutland, passed away on Feb. 13, 2023. She was born in Muncton, New Brunswick, on June 2, 1923, daughter of Murdock and Bessie (Berry) MacKenzie. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Jean and husband John “Brownie” Brown of Rutland; a son, Wallace Arcese, Jr. and wife, Patricia, of Cape Cod, MA; grandchildren, Sabra Notte (Michael Steele) of Rutland, VT, Brian Arcese (Courtney) of Singapore, and Katie Royer (Don) of Cape Cod, MA; great grandchildren, Dillon Notte of West Rutland, Felicia Notte of Rutland, Hazel and Elle Royer, Felix and Milo Arcese; a great-great grandchild, Thomas Notte. Betty is predeceased by her husband, Wallace Arcese; her son, Robert Arcese; a great great grandchild, Jaxton Notte and four siblings. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
