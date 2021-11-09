Betty J. Bushee WEST RUTLAND — Betty J. Bushee, 88, of West Rutland, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, Nov. 7, 2021, at her daughter's residence in West Rutland, Betty was born on March 21, 1933, in Rutland, the daughter of Henry and Irene (Beaudry) Bride. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1951 and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. She was honorably discharged in 1952. She married Bernard E. Bushee in 1956, her husband of 49 years until his passing in 2005. Mrs. Bushee enjoyed spending time with the family going to casinos, playing bingo and traveling. She is survived by six children, Linda Carleton (Allen), of Trinity, Texas, Kathy Bushee (Bill), of Bomoseen, Vermont, Alan Bushee, of Rutland, Kim Gates, of West Rutland, Robin Gates (Guy), of Chippenhook, and Nancy Wyman (Bill), of Castleton; nine grandchildren, Annie Fruia, Katie Miller, Nicole Smith, Bernard Bushee, Jennifer Kent, Corrie Stone, Ashley Stone, Justin Gates, Kyle Wyman; 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son-in-law, Kevin Gates, 2018. There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Rutland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Aldous Funeral Home.
