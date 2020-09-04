Betty J. Sawyer rites PLAINFIELD — Funeral services for Betty Jean Sawyer, 55, who died Aug. 24, 2020, were held Tuesday at Grace Congregational Church of Christ in Rutland. A reception followed at Rutland Country Club. Officiating was Rev. Dr. Alberta C. Wallace, interim pastor. Organist was Alastair Stout. Soloist was Julia Doiron. The eulogy was offered by her son Jordan Garrow. Words of remembrance were offered by her devoted partner Michael Perry Graveside services were held Wednesday, Sept. 3, at Green Hill Cemetery in Wallingford with Rev. Alberta Wallace reciting the prayers of the burial service. Arrangements were under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
