Betty J. Webster RUTLAND - Betty Jean Webster, 74, died Nov. 20, 2018, at her home. She was born Sept. 28, 1944, in Middlebury, the daughter of David P. and Iona G. (Austin) Webster. She was a 1963 graduate of Shoreham High School. Ms. Webster operated a catering business in Massachusetts. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Survivors include a sister, Beth Woods, of Bath, New Hampshire; a granddaughter and great-granddaughter; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by an infant twin brother, David Webster. The funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse and Hospice of the Southwest Region, 7 Albert Cree Drive, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
