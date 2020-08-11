Betty J. Whittemore SPRINGFIELD — Betty J. Whittemore, 89, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Springfield Health & Rehab Center in Springfield. She was born April 21, 1931, in Proctor, the daughter of James and Alice (Rivers) O’Neil. She was employed by the Hartness House Inn in Springfield for more than 20 years in dining and housekeeping services. She was also a self-employed housekeeper in private residences for many years. Ms. Whittemore was a country music fan and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, making items for veterans, mittens for children and active in the Santa Claus club. Survivors include two children, Laura (O'Neil) Witham and of Springfield, and Robert Whittemore Jr. of Pittsford; a brother, John "Jack" O'Neil of Chester; and four grandsons. She was predeceased by three siblings, Janet Coburn, Harold "Peanut" and James O'Neil Jr.; and a half-brother. Leslie Rivers; several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, such as assistive devices, home-cooked meals, or a visit after lockdown, may be made to support nursing home residents. Arrangements are by Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield.
